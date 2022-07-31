PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate Maitree Power Project in Bangladesh
- While PM Sheikh Hasina will be able to guide the country to economic progress during present global instability, her biggest threat are the Islamist parties who are out to orchestrate voilence against minorities in the republic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are expected to jointly inaugurate the 1320 MegaWatt Maitree Super Thermal Power Station when the latter visits India for a three-day visit in the first week of September. Touted to be Bangladesh’s largest power plant, the coal-fired station is being set up by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between India’s NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board. The project is worth USD 1.5 billion.
While Bangladesh PM Hasina is expected to visit India any time between September 5 and 7 and stay for two to three days, the visit has been accorded utmost importance by the Modi government as Dhaka happens to be one of India’s closest allies. Before PM Hasina arrives in Delhi, trial runs between Kolkata-Chattogram-Mongla ports for India Bangladesh trade will begin posting a new chapter in the bilateral ties. The first vessel from Kolkata is expected to reach Mongla, on Pashur River, on August 5 carrying 16 tons of iron pipes in a container with destination Meghalaya using the Tamabil-Dwaki border points and 8.5 tons of pre-foam in another container for Assam using the Birbirbazaar-Srimantpur border points. This exercise will create cheaper and alternative routes for India to reach its North-East region while at the same time carrying export-import containers for Bangladesh.
Being a close ally of India, the Modi government has also allowed export of much-required wheat to Bangladesh through Hili Land Port in Dinajpur as a result of which the price of wheat has gone down, easing inflation concerns of Dhaka. India supplies nearly 66 per cent wheat to Bangladesh, while its imports from Ukraine, some 15 per cent every year, have been hit by the war with Russia.
Even though Bangladesh has approached the IMF for a loan, the economy and the infrastructure development under Sheikh Hasina are progressing with the Bangladesh project to grow by over 6 per cent this financial year. Dhaka like all the other countries in the Indian sub-continent have been hit by the hardening of USD because of which exports have become costlier. However, Bangladesh currency Taka is holding against the USD as compared to Pakistani Rupee and Sri Lankan Rupee.
While the country has prospered under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Islamic radicalization has grown in Bangladesh with Muslim Brotherhood affiliate Jamait-e-Islami playing a major role in border areas. Even though Jamaat cannot contest elections as per 2013 Supreme Court ruling, the group along with other radicalized outfits like Hefazat-e-Islam, Jamait-ul-Mujahideen and Islamic Chhatra Shibir are instrumental in orchestrating attacks against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. To add fuel to fire are the Rohingya immigrants who have been penetrated by Pakistan based terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba to create problems for the ruling Awami League party. While Sheikh Hasina will take care of Bangladesh’s economy, it is the radical Islamists who could dent her prospects in the election next year unless made accountable by the law enforcement agencies.
-
Osama Bin Laden’s kin donated £1 million to Prince Charles’ foundation: Report
The family of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden donated £1 million ($1.19 million, 1.21 million euro) to a charitable trust of a report by The Sunday Times, Prince Charles said on Saturday. The report said that Prince Charles accepted the donation from Bakr bin Laden and Shafiq - half brothers of Osama Bin Laden. Several advisers of Prince Charles had urged him to not take the donation. A Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak has denied any wrongdoing.
-
Global food crisis looms; Zelensky says harvest could be halved by Ukraine war
Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter. "Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively," he added.
-
Omicron BA.5 dominant subvariant, Covid hospitalisations rising, says WHO expert
Omicron, the latest variant of concern, is dominant worldwide, the World Health Organization's infectious disease epidemiologist, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, has said, underlining that about half of the cases are linked to BA.5 sublineage. “And there are further sub lineages of BA.5 as this virus continues to evolve,” she added in a remark that may raise fresh concerns about further mutation of the virus, which has killed over 63 lakh people in two years.
-
6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shook Nepal on Sunday morning. The quake took place 147 km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal at 8.13 a.m IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. A high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara on April 25, 2015. Following the quake, Kathmandu's international airport was shut down.
-
More Saudi women opt DJ'ing - once unthinkable - as career option
Standing behind Naif's control tower with headphones around her neck, Saudi DJ Leen Naif segues smoothly between pop hits and club tracks for a crowd of business school graduates noshing on sushi. The possibility that DJs would be welcomed at public events, let alone that many would be women, is something "we didn't expect" until recently, said a Saudi DJ known as Vinyl Mode, Mohammed Nassar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics