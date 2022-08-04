Home / India News / Mallikarjun Kharge on receiving ED summons: ‘Want to abide by law but…’

Mallikarjun Kharge on receiving ED summons: ‘Want to abide by law but…’

india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 01:43 PM IST
  • Kharge asked if it was right for the ED to issue summons when the Parliament session is underway and criticised deployment of police outside the homes of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Parliament's Monsoon Session. (PTI)
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Parliament's Monsoon Session. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said he had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate; the summons to the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha comes amid the questioning of party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. The Congress has called the summons issued to its senior leaders a 'misuse of central agencies' by the government.

Kharge asked if it was right for the ED to issue summons when the Parliament session is underway and criticised deployment of police outside the homes of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Also read | Rahul Gandhi says 'not scared of Modi', day after ED seals Young Indian office

"I received ED summon, they called me at 12.30pm. I want to abide by law, but is it right for them to summon when Parliament is in session? Is it right for Police to gherao residences of Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi?..We won't be scared, we'll fight..." news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

On Wednesday the road to the Congress' Delhi headquarters was blocked by police and Congress leaders criticised the deployment, asking if Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were ‘terrorists’. They said the party is 'under siege' by the government. The barricades were later removed.

The ED also temporarily sealed the office of Young Indian (YI) company housed in the premises of Congress-owned National Herald as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to news agency PTI, the ED team emailed summons to the principal officer/in-charge of YI, who happens to be senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking their attendance to open the cabins for it to carry out raids but they have not received any response, so far.

Kharge, the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, had visited the 'Herald House' building on Tuesday evening along with party colleague Pawan Bansal but he left and the search could not be conducted, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. As and when the authorised person (for YI) presents themselves for concluding the search, the seal will be removed, they added.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mallikarjun kharge
mallikarjun kharge
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out