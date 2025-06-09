Mallikarjun Kharge slams 11-year Modi govt for ‘damaging’ democracy and economy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, accusing it of inflicting “deep blow” to Indian democracy, economy, and the country’s social fabric. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the party's 'Samvidhan Bachao’ rally in Ranchi last week. (PTI)

Kharge alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) weakened constitutional institutions and undermined federalism.

“In the last 11 years, the Modi government has caused a deep blow to Indian democracy, economy and social fabric. The BJP-RSS has weakened every Constitutional institution and attacked their autonomy. Whether it is stealing public opinion and toppling governments through the back door, or forcibly imposing a one-party dictatorship. During this period, the rights of the states have been ignored and the federal structure has weakened,” Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

As the BJP marked 11 years of governance at the Centre, PM Modi highlighted the achievements of his government, crediting it with people-centric, inclusive progress. “From economic growth to social upliftment, the focus has been on people-centric, inclusive and all-round progress. India today is not just the fastest-growing major economy, but also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation,” he said.

Union home minister Amit Shah echoed similar sentiments, calling the last 11 years a “golden period” of public service. “In Modi 3.0, New India is rapidly progressing towards development and self-reliance with the power of reform, perform and transform. This journey of making India number 1 in every field by bringing positive changes in the lives of the countrymen will continue like this,” Shah said.

Countering the government’s narrative, Kharge pointed to what he called a rise in hate and fear in society, citing the prolonged violence in Manipur. “Efforts are constantly being made to spread an environment of hatred, threats and fear in the society. The exploitation of Dalits, tribals, backwards classes, minorities and weaker sections has increased continuously. The conspiracy to deprive them of reservation and equal rights continues,” he said.

Kharge also criticised the government’s economic policies. “The BJP-RSS has made the country’s GDP growth rate habitual of 5-6%, which used to be 8% on average during the UPA. Instead of the promise of 2 crore jobs annually, crores of jobs were snatched away from the youth. Due to inflation, public savings have become the lowest in 50 years and economic inequality has become the highest in 100 years,” he said.

“Make in India, Startup India, Stand up India, Digital India, Namami Gange, 100 SMART Cities, all have failed. Railways have been ruined. Only the ribbons of the infrastructure, painstakingly built by Congress-UPA, have been cut,” Kharge claimed.