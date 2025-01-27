Mallikarjun Kharge triggers row with 'poverty, Ganga dip' remark; BJP hits back

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked if taking a dip in the Ganga could end poverty, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of competing against each other to take a dip for the cameras at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the gathering during the 'Jai Bhim, Jai Bapu, Jai Samvidhan' rally, in Mhow on Monday.(ANI)

Addressing the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, Kharge said BJP leaders “kept taking dips till it appeared good on camera,” even as he asserted that was not questioning anyone's faith.

"Don't fall into the trap of false promises of (Narendra) Modi. Is poverty ended by taking a dip in the Ganga? Does it fill your stomach? I don't want to question anyone's 'aastha (faith)'. If anyone feels bad, I apologise," PTI quoted Kharge as saying.

"But tell me, when a child is dying of hunger, is not going to school, labourers are not getting their dues, at such a time, these people are spending thousands of rupees and competing for taking dips (in the Ganga)," the Congress chief added.

“They keep taking dips till it appears good on the camera," he said.

"Such people cannot benefit the country. Our faith is in God -- people perform 'puja' at home every day, all women move out of their homes after performing 'puja', there is no issue. But we have an issue with the poor being exploited in the name of religion," Kharge said.

His remarks came hours after Union home minister Amit Shah took a dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

BJP hits back at Kharge's remark

BJP MP Sambit Patra slammed Kharge for his remark, saying,"Rahul Gandhi and Congress should explain as to why they have such an 'anti-Sanatan' ideology. This isn't the first time that Mallikarjun Kharge said something against Sanatan.

“Earlier, he had said that he would end 'Sanatan' if they come to power. Rahul Gandhi can go and take a dip in Italy, we have no objections. But using such words against Maa Ganga is not right,” PTI quoted Patra as saying.

(With PTI inputs)