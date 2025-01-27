Maha Kumbh: Amit Shah takes holy dip in Sangam, joins Yogi Adityanath for aarti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday joined the devotees in the Maha Kumbh festivities, taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes a holy dip during Mahakumbh, at Sangam in Prayagraj on Monday.(CMO/PTI)

Wearing saffron attire, Amit Shah was flanked by some seers attending the mega religious gathering while taking the dip in the Sangam.

Uttar Pradeh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also took a dip, but he did so separately from Shah. Later, the duo joined in to perform aarti.

Before going to the Sangam, the home minister held an interaction with Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and some other top seers onboard a cottage on a floating jetty.

Apart from Shah, his son and ICC chairman Jay Shah also visited the Maha Kumbh. Clad in saffron attire like his father, the cricket administrator sought blessings from the seers for his newborn son.

Massive security cover at Maha Kumbh for Shah’s visit

Union home minister Amit Shah's visit prompted an unprecedented security cover in the Maha Kumbh area as well as in Prayagraj city.

While the Mela area was made strictly a no-vehicle zone, Prayagraj city had several route diversions in place, impacting locals and visiting pilgrims.

Shah had already announced his arrival at the mega gathering through a social media post, calling Maha Kumbh a ‘unique symbol’ of ‘continuous flow’ of Sanatan culture.

"'Mahakumbh' is a unique symbol of the continuous flow of Sanatan culture. The Kumbh showcases the life philosophy of Sanatan Dharma, which is rooted in harmony," Shah wrote on X.

"I am eager to take a dip at Sangam and receive the blessings from saints at this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj," he added.

According to the state government, over 53.29 lakh people had taken the holy bath at the Maha Kumbh on Monday by 10 am.

The Mela area was hosting over 10 lakh 'Kalpvasis' and so far more than 13.21 crore people have taken the dip since the mega religious congregation started on January 13, it said. The gathering will continue until February 26.