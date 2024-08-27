Jay Shah becomes new ICC chairman, set to assume role in December

Jay Shah, on Tuesday, was announced as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah, who served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume the role in December, following the end of the ongoing term of incumbent chairman Greg Barclay. Rajkot: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks during a ceremony organised to rename Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium after former Indian cricketer Niranjan Shah, in Rajkot, Wednesday, Feb. 14(PTI)

At 35 years old, Shah became the youngest chairman in the history of the ICC, and he joined the likes of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar as part of Indians who have headed the ICC in the past.

Shah, who was the sole nominee for the chairmanship, revealed his intention to popularise the sport further, particularly with its upcoming inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

“I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah stated.

“I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalise cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

He added, “While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”

Earlier last week, Barclay confirmed that he would opt out of a third term following the end of his tenure as the ICC chairman on November 30. An ICC chairman is eligible for three terms of two years each, and the New Zealand-based attorney has completed four years.

"ICC Chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the Board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022," the ICC stated in a media release.

The development soon sparked speculations about Shah's future at the sport's governing body. The 35-year-old is already considered one of the most influential faces in the ICC boardroom. He filed his nomination for the ICC chairmanship on Tuesday, the last day for submission, and was soon elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the ICC.