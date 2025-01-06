Mahakumbh: Special flight to take devotees to Prayagraj till Feb 26

To facilitate devotees headed to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela, Alliance Air will operate a special flight from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to Prayagraj every Monday between January 13 and February 26. According to the North Central Railway, around 40 crore people are likely to attend the mega fair, held every 12 years. (HT File Photo)

The airline has dedicated a 70-seater plane for the flight which will depart at 4.30 pm and land at Prayagraj at 6.40 pm every Monday during the mega fair. The first flight will take off on January 13.

The airline will also operate a return flight to Chandigarh every Wednesday. It will depart from Prayagraj at 5.15 pm and land here at 7.25 pm.

“Since many people across the country are likely to reach Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, we have dedicated special flights from Chandigarh, New Delhi, Bilaspur, Jaipur, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Dehradun and Kolkata. Our first flight from Chandigarh will fly on January 13. We already have got bookings and passengers can book their ticket online from our website or from any online travel portal,” a senior official of the airline said.

The 70-seater flight will have only economy class seats and one-side airfare will be around ₹9,000, an official said.

Indian Railways will run 13,000 trains, including 10,000 regular ones and 3,000 special services, to handle the massive influx of pilgrims.

In a major initiative to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading global tourism destination, the Yogi Adityanath government is set to showcase the state’s tourism offerings at the international tourism trade fairs to be held at Madrid in Spain and at Berlin in Germany.

During these global events, Mahakumbh-2025 will be presented as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, highlighting its spiritual, historical and cultural significance, said officials aware of the move.