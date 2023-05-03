Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank gets EC notice for ‘nalayak’ remark on Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge has been issued a show cause notice by the Election Commission for his comment on PM Modi in which Priyank called PM Modi 'nalayak'. "Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega?” (If an inept son is sitting in Delhi, how can you run the family?), he said addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka. Citing the model code of conduct, the Election Commission said that it has received a complaint on May 2 against Priyank's public speech where he used abusive language against PM Modi.

The political discourse ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election touched a low with name-calling. (HT_PRINT)

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Full coverage

"Whereas the video of the said speech was examined in light of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct and the following part has been found to be violative," the notice said, highlighting the 'nalayak' part.

"You are hereby called upon to show cause by 17.00 hrs of 04.05.2023 as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you. Take notice that in the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you," the notice said.

Priyank is a Congress MLA seeking reelection from Chittapur in Kalaburgi district. “When you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) what did you tell the people of Banjara community? “Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai (You do not be afraid. A son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi.)," Priyank said before launching the 'nalayak' (inept) jibe. The BJP hit back at Priyank questioning his credential apart from being the son of Mallikarjun Kharge

Priyank's 'nalayak' comment triggered a row at a time when the BJP and the Congress leaders are engaged in an intense war of words, name-calling ahead of the Karnataka election. Mallikarjun Kharge compared PM Modi with a venomous snake and later clarified that he targetted the party and not an individua. A Karnataka BJP MLA then called Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya' and then Priyank used 'nalayak' to describe PM Modi.

