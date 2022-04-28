Mamata allows Ukraine returnees to work as interns, attend classes in medical colleges

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has permitted medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine to do internships and attend practical classes in state-run medical colleges even as she hit out at the Centre for allegedly doing little to help the students complete their studies in India.

At least 422 students had returned to West Bengal from war-hit Ukraine out of whom 412 were medical students. While six were in the engineering stream, one was pursuing a degree in veterinary science and three were labourers.

All six engineering students were offered seats in private engineering colleges. Two of them have joined and four applications are being processed. One student who completed his Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) has been allowed to do internship in a government dental college while two second year MDS students will be allowed to do observership and practical classes in government colleges. The veterinary science student has been provided admission in a state-run university.

“Medical students in the 6th year will be allowed to do internship at government medical colleges, while those in 4th year and 5th year will be allowed to undergo observership at various medical colleges. Students from 2nd and 3rd year will be allowed to do practical classes at government medical colleges. 1st year students, who have qualified NEET have been allowed to appear for counselling at private medical colleges for fresh admission,” she added.

In mid-March the West Bengal government had urged the National Medical Council (NMC) - the country’s apex regulator of medical education and profession – to allow medical students to complete their MMBS courses in private medical colleges in the state.

“We had written a letter to the NMC and have been waiting. The Centre has, however, declined to help and want the students to go to Hungary and Poland to continue their studies. If the Centre acts in an irresponsible manner we can’t do the same. So we came up with some solutions,” she said.