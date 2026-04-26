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Mamata Banerjee accuses central forces of escorting criminals to EVM strong rooms

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was surprised that the Election Commission of India was silent over alleged attempts to “capture” EVMs

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 10:05 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused central forces of trying to “capture” electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the districts that went to polls in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election on April 23

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee greets supporters during a roadshow in Kolkata. (PTI)

“I heard of two incidents in which power to two strong rooms where EVMs are kept was cut off. Central forces escorted criminals to those places to capture EVMs. The faces of these people were covered. I am surprised that the ECI [Election Commission of India] is silent,” said Banerjee at a rally in her Bhabanipur constituency.

Bhabanipur is among the 142 of 294 seats that would go to polls in the second and last phase of polling across seven south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on April 29. The campaign for the second phase will end at 6pm on Monday.

Manoj Kumar Agarwal, the state chief electoral officer, maintained that all EVMs are safe. “The strongrooms are kept under lock and key, and these have been double checked.”

She said the BJP claimed she turned Kolkata into a slum. “The poor live in slums. They work with honesty. You cannot insult the poor,” Banerjee said.

She said she works for the people around the year. “The city has developed so much before your eyes. There is no power shortage. No bad roads. Waterlogging is no longer a major issue during monsoon because our civic body has overhauled the drainage system,” Banerjee said. She said the BJP is not coming to power.

 
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