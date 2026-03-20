‘Pucca house, more financial support to women’: Mamata announces 10 key promises in manifesto ahead of West Bengal polls

“Under Lakshmir Bhandar, with an increase of ₹500, women will continue to receive monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 for General category beneficiaries ( ₹18,000 annually) and ₹1,700 for SC/ST beneficiaries ( ₹20,400 annually),” Banerjee said. She added that the Banglar Yuba-Sathi scheme would continue, providing ₹1,500 per month to unemployed youth.

A major highlight of the manifesto is continuation in financial assistance for women under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. The TMC has promised to continue the monthly amount if it returns to power, with an increase of ₹500.

Banerjee said the ten-point agenda would serve as a roadmap for her government over the next five years.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee unveiled 10 key promises as she released the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party's manifesto ahead of the April assembly elections. The pledges focus on financial support for women and unemployed youth, housing for all, doorstep healthcare, aid for farmers, safe drinking water, improved school education, and the creation of seven new districts, among others.

The party also pledged a ₹30,000 crore agriculture budget to support farm families, assist landless farmers, and modernise the sector.

One another major announcement in TMC manifesto is the promise to launch doorstep delivery of healthcare service called ‘Duare Chikitsa’ under which the state government would organise health camps in each block and town every year.

"Healthcare services will reach the courtyard of every household. Through Duare Chikitsa camps in every block and town, people will have access to quality healthcare at their doorstep," Banerjee said.

She further said all government schools would undergo comprehensive infrastructure upgrades under the Banglar Shikshayatan initiative.

Mamata slams BJP Banerjee also targeted the BJP, accusing it of administrative interference and raising concerns over governance during the election period. She alleged that elements from border areas were attempting to funnel money and arms into the state to trigger unrest and riots, warning that such developments could pave the way for the imposition of “indirect President’s Rule.”

Banerjee urged people to remain united and vigilant, calling on them to resist any attempts to disturb peace and democracy in the state.

“My appeal to the people of Bengal is to stay united and alert. Do not give in to fear or fall for bribes and inducements. Forces from across the border are trying to bring in money, arms and unrest to incite riots. Their aim is to destabilise Bengal and impose indirect control through President’s Rule. We have delivered on our promises of development. Now it is up to you to protect Bengal’s unity and ensure that a government accountable to the people prevails,” she said.