Mamata Banerjee blames Damodar Valley Corporation for ‘man-made’ floods in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday blamed the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for the devastating floods in North Bengal, calling them “man-made.” She alleged that the DVC released water from reservoirs without coordination, worsening the situation in Darjeeling and nearby areas already battered by record rainfall since Saturday. Mamata Banerjee is visiting Bagdogra to oversee relief and rescue operations in the flood-ravaged areas of north Bengal.(PTI)

Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for Bagdogra to supervise relief efforts, Banerjee announced that the state government had arranged 45 buses to bring stranded tourists back from the affected districts.

She said all tourists had been rescued, except for one person from Diamond Harbour who remains missing. “Around 500 tourists have already been brought in, and many more were brought yesterday by buses. About 250 tourists will be accommodated in Siliguri,” she said. Hotels where tourists are stranded have been instructed not to charge them or force them to vacate, with the government promising to cover any expenses.

The floods and landslides were triggered by more than 300 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours, which destroyed highways, bridges, and houses across the region. Banerjee alleged that the DVC released water from the Maithan and Panchet reservoirs “as per its wish” to protect Jharkhand from flooding, worsening the situation downstream in Bengal.

Mirik, Sukhiapokhri and Jorebunglow in Darjeeling, and Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district were among the worst-hit areas, according to news agency PTI.

“We have reports of 23 deaths in the North Bengal floods so far — 18 in Darjeeling, Mirik, and Kalimpong, and 5 in Nagrakata,” Banerjee said, warning that the toll could rise further.

An official from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), the semi-autonomous body administering the Darjeeling hills, said road connectivity to several hamlets remained cut off more than 24 hours after the disaster. “Entire slopes have caved in, bridges have been washed away, and large portions of roads are buried under mud. Helicopter sorties may be needed to reach some interior villages,” he told PTI.

Announcing compensation, Banerjee said, “We will provide ₹5 lakh and a home guard job to the next of kin of each deceased.” She added that no amount of money could compensate for the loss of life, but the government stands firmly with the affected families.