Mamata Banerjee gives away police awards at dharna site

The function was the Investiture ceremony of annual awards for the state and Kolkata police and the ceremony was originally scheduled to be held in Alipur.

india Updated: Feb 04, 2019 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar during the Joint Investiture Ceremony of West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police, in Kolkata on Monday at the site of her dharna.(AP)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday handed over awards to police officers at her Save Democracy dharna site.

The function was the Investiture ceremony of annual awards for the state and Kolkata police. The ceremony was originally scheduled to be held in Alipur.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar who was the catalyst in Mamata Banerjee’s decision to launch a dharna after a CBI team wanted to question him on the chit fund cases, was also present.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday refused immediate hearing on the West Bengal government’s plea against the CBI’s attempt to question Kumar at his residence and listed it for Tuesday.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 19:22 IST

