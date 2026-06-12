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'Mamata Banerjee is my leader, not Abhishek or anyone else': Shatrughan Sinha vows to stand by Didi amid TMC rift

The TMC MP expressed unwavering support for party leader Mamata Banerjee, questioned the timing of leaders' exits and denied any future plans to join BJP

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 06:37 pm IST
By Stuti Gupta
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Amid reports of fractures within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), MP Shatrughan Sinha expressed his unrequited support for party leader Mamata Banerjee on Friday (June 12). He categorically rejected all claims of him shifting out of the party anytime soon as well as launching a scathing attack on those who have chosen to exit.

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha expresses unwavering support for party leader Mamata Banerjee amid internal rift(PTI, Reuters)

Sinha expressed his unwavering support for his “only leader” Mamata Banerjee and reasserted his desire to stand with her during this “moment of trouble". "I am a strong supporter of people's happiness and sorrows, and I am with Mamta ji in this moment,” Sinha remarked.

Without naming TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh, Sinha accused several colleagues of copying “Didi” and then leaving her in desolation at a moment of internal crisis. He further labelled “greed, fear or the pressure of agencies” as possible reasons for leaders' exit.

Also Read I 'Can't treat me like a dustbin': Kalyan Banerjee's outburst on Abhishek worsens TMC crisis

"None of them are my leaders," Sinha reasserted. "I have only one leader, and that is Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee and only Mamata Banerjee."

He then addressed senior colleague Kalyan Banerjee's concerns regarding the authoritative structure adopted by Abhishek Banerjee in handling and governing the party. Describing him an as “intellectual par excellence”, Sinha stated that Kalyan should address any grievances or statements via internal party channels instead.

Also Read I ‘Arrogance', ‘nepotism’: Why is Abhishek Banerjee, not Mamata, the main problem of TMC rebels

When asked if he had any plans to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sinha acknowledged his “30-year-long association” with his former party but reaffirmed his support for those who stood by him in tough times.

"I cannot name anyone, but... those who have supported me in my good and bad times, and especially in my bad times, Mamata ji came forward and she gave me the opportunity," he recognised. “Now my leader is Mamata Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee will remain. For now, I have no intention to go anywhere else.”

(With ANI inputs)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Stuti Gupta

Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them.

tmc mamata banerjee shatrughan sinha
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Home / India News / 'Mamata Banerjee is my leader, not Abhishek or anyone else': Shatrughan Sinha vows to stand by Didi amid TMC rift
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