Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Mamata Banerjee only leader fighting BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

    Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP and the ECI of introducing special rules only for West Bengal

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 3:49 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said chief minister Mamata Banerjee is the only leader fighting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while accusing it and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of introducing special rules only for West Bengal.

    Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (IANS)
    Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (IANS)

    “...if there is anyone in this nation who is fighting the BJP, it is the chief minister of this state [West Bengal]. This is how the BJP should be opposed,” Yadav said after meeting Banerjee.

    Yadav said it is apparent that the ECI and BJP are introducing the National Register of Citizens in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in West Bengal. “They are deleting names of voters instead of ensuring that more and more people exercise their democratic rights,” said Yadav, who was on a private visit to Kolkata.

    He hoped the secular forces would fight the Bengal election together. “I am sure secular forces, who are the identity of our nation, will fight together. The BJP has forgotten that this state is a different place under Didi [Banerjee]’s leadership. People here believe in love, not hatred,” he said. “They are harassing Didi but she is going to become the chief minister again. BJP will lose the election....”

    Yadav said they are talking of votes being stolen, but Banerjee stopped the dacoity of data. “I hail Didi’s courage. It is well known that ED [Enforcement Directorate], CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation], income tax [department], work with the BJP,” Yadav said, referring to Banerjee’s move of taking some documents and a laptop during an ED raid on Trinamool Congress’s election strategist on January 8.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and weather updates, Republic Day 2026 Live and Happy Republic Day 2026 Wishes on Hindustan Times
    News/India News/Mamata Banerjee Only Leader Fighting BJP: Akhilesh Yadav
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes