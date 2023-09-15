Mamata Banerjee plays Rabindranath Sangeet tune on piano in Spain: Watch

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a visit to Spain, played Rabindra Sangeet tune on a piano in Madrid on Friday. Banerjee, who is known to be an avid instrument player, is seen, in a video shared by the Trinamool Congress on X (formally Twitter), playing a famous Tagore song 'phule phule, dhole dhole' on the piano.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays ‘Phule Phule Dhole Dhole’ on Piano.(X/All India Trinamool Congress)

Banerjee is on a 12-day trip to Dubai and Spain to attract investments for West Bengal. The trip commenced on Tuesday and will conclude on September 23.

“It was a delight to witness Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial playing the melodious notes of 'Phule Phule Dhole Dhole' on a Piano in Spain. Truly mesmerizing! Few glimpses,” the Trinamool Congress wrote.

The song 'phule phule, dhole dhole' was originally written by renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore.

In other videos that went viral on social media earlier, the chief minister was seen jogging in the morning and playing tunes on a harmonium. In a post on Instagram, Banerjee wrote, “A nice jog can energise you for the day ahead. Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!”

She also showcased her musical skills by playing the song ‘hum honge kaamiyaab…’ on a musical instrument.

Banerjee also met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Dubai International Airport as she commenced her trip to Spain. In a video posted by news agency PTI on X, Wickremesinghe was seen asking Banerjee whether she would lead the Opposition alliance. To this, she responded with an “Oh my god!” reaction. She then said, "It depends on the people.”

Before boarding her flight to Spain on Tuesday, Banerjee said, “We are going to Spain after five years. Spain was a partner during the Kolkata Book Fair. Spain has a prosperous manufacturing industry. We are going at their invitation. Let us see what progress can be made.'Bengal Business Summit is scheduled to be held on November 21-23'.”

"Spain officials have visited Bengal many times but we have not reciprocated in the same way. So I am leaving for Spain. In Dubai also we have a business summit," she added.

