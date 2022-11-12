Mamata Banerjee's minister under fire for 'how does President look' comment on Droupadi Murmu

West Bengal minister Akhil Giri has been caught on camera commenting on President Draupadi Murmu's looks as he was addressing an animated crowd in Nandigram. The video has gone viral drawing severe condemnation from the BJP, while the minister was, in fact, saying that Trinamool does not judge people by their looks but then cited the example of President Droupadi Murmu. The BJP claimed when he made those comments, women welfare department minister of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet Shashi Panka was also there. Also Read | BJP hits out at Cong leader for Droupadi Murmu tweet; 'Feel like crying when,' Udit Raj defends

Akhil Giri was taking on opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari following an incident of unrest in Adhikari's Nandigram constituency over the Martyrs' Day event.

Issuing a threat to Adhikari, Akhil Giri dragged President Droupadi Murmu without naming her as he said Trinamool does not judge people by their looks. "He (Suvendu Adhikari)says I (Akhil Giri) am not good-looking. How beautiful he is! We don't judge people by their looks. We respect the chair of your President. How does your Rashtrapati look?" Akhil Giri said.

Sharing the video, West Bengal BJP accused Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool of being anti-tribal. "President Droupadi Murmu hails from the Tribal community. Akhil Giri, TMC Minister of Correctional Homes made objectionable comments about her in the presence of Shashi Panja, another minister from the women’s welfare department," it wrote.

BJP's Amit Malviya said Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-tribals and didn't support Droupadi Murmu as the presidential candidate. "Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, insults the President, says, 'We don't care about looks. But how does your President look?'Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-Tribals, didn’t support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse…"

Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury created a row after calling Droupadi Murmu 'Rashtrapatni'. Congress's Udit Raj too invited trouble as he accused the President of 'sycophancy'. Both the leaders later apologised for their remarks.

