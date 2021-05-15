Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother dies after battling Covid-19 for a month
india news

Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother dies after battling Covid-19 for a month

Ashim Banerjee tested positive for Covid-19 last month and had been under treatment at the city hospital.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 02:32 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee died at a Kolkata hospital on Saturday (PTI)

Ashim Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother, died on Saturday morning after being detected with Covid-19, last month, the hospital said in a statement.

Ashim Banerjee, 62, was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past one month, Dr Alok Roy, chairman of the city’s Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata, said, according to ANI.

A senior doctor at the hospital said Ashim Banerjee died around 9:20 am. “He was detected with Covid-19 last month and was undergoing treatment for almost a month now. He had certain comorbidities such as hypertension,” the doctor said.

Ashim Banerjee stayed in the same house where Mamata Banerjee, 66, lives. His last rites will be performed at Nimtala cremation ground today following Covid protocols.

Ashim Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother, died on Saturday morning after being detected with Covid-19, last month, the hospital said in a statement.

Ashim Banerjee, 62, was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past one month, Dr Alok Roy, chairman of the city’s Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata, said, according to ANI.

A senior doctor at the hospital said Ashim Banerjee died around 9:20 am. “He was detected with Covid-19 last month and was undergoing treatment for almost a month now. He had certain comorbidities such as hypertension,” the doctor said.

Ashim Banerjee stayed in the same house where Mamata Banerjee, 66, lives. His last rites will be performed at Nimtala cremation ground today following Covid protocols.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP