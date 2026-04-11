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Mamata Banerjee says BJP misused Election Commission to invalidate her candidature in Bhabanipur

West Bengal CM accused the BJP of ‘forcefully’ deleting the names of 90 lakh voters from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 02:04 pm IST
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West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the BJP, with the help of the Election Commission, tried to get her candidature from Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata cancelled by attempting to file false cases against her, but the bid was foiled by TMC workers and the public.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee speaks during an election campaign for the upcoming West Bengal assembly election (@AITCofficial X/ANI Photo)

Banerjee, while addressing an election rally at Keshiyari in Paschim Medinipur district, accused the BJP of "forcefully" deleting the names of 90 lakh voters from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"The BJP, with the EC's help, tried to invalidate my candidature from Bhabanipur by trying to file false cases against me, but we foiled their game plan," Banerjee, who is contesting against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to retain her seat, said without elaborating further.

She accused the BJP of "plotting to forcefully capture votes through fraudulent means as they don't have the guts to fight and win the elections democratically".

Also Read | Nandigram to Bhabanipur, 5 key seats that will define West Bengal elections

"It will be directed against backward communities and will be aimed at taking away the democratic rights of the people. We will not allow its implementation in West Bengal. We will scrap it once the BJP is finally dislodged from power in Delhi after our fourth consecutive win in the state," she added.

 
mamata banerjee bjp election commission of india bhabanipur west bengal election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee says BJP misused Election Commission to invalidate her candidature in Bhabanipur
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