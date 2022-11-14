'Mamata Banerjee should act': Himanta Sarma on Bengal Minister's comment on Prez

The controversy over West Bengal minister Akhil Giri’s comments on President Droupadi Murmu continues to simmer with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma now reacting on the matter. Even as Giri apologised for his remarks, several BJP leaders have been targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. On Sunday, Sarma also insisted that the Bengal Chief Minister should “take a tough call”. Sarma’s comment come after BJP MP Locket Chatterjee filed a complaint over the matter.

“Everybody thinks he made the statement deliberately. Mamata Banerjee should take action against him,” Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “Tribal people in Assam filed a complaint against him. But it is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to take a tough call,” he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that Mamata Banerjee should sack the minister. “Till now Mamata Banerjee hasn’t issued any statements despite she being a woman and her party leader insulting a tribal woman who is sitting on the highest chair of our Nation,” she told the media, HT reported. “Had it been an incident involving a woman in Uttar Pradesh, she would have sent a team of MPs and intellectuals to hold a candle march. She should immediately sack Giri,” she added. The 47-year-old leader has filed a complaint in Delhi over the matter.

In a video, which is at the centre of the row, Giri is heard as saying: “He ( Suvendu Adhikari) says I am not good-looking. How beautiful you are! We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?" HT, however, can't verify the authenticity of the clip.”

Later, as the matter triggered a huge controversy, he apologised. “Just like I have respect for the country’s constitution, I also respect the President of India, who is the Head of the State. I also work as per the constitution of the country," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

While the ruling Trinamool Congress has already condemned the comment, they are now targeting BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari over what he said about a woman minister in the state. “Akhil Giri has done wrong. We strongly condemn that. But what about this? Birbaha Hansda is Hon’ble Minister also. BJP should condemn SA for his language. Kindly consider his earlier words, DG’s Bermuda statement and NM’s ‘Ooooooo Didi’ In a eve teaser tone also (sic),” tweeted Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

