Mamata Banerjee protest LIVE: Ex-Bengal CM says will go ahead with mega Kolkata sit-in despite no permit
Mamata Banerjee protest LIVE: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has planned a protest today at Kolkata's Rani Rashmoni Avenue over attacks on party leaders, including her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and Railways' hawker eviction drive.
Mamata Banerjee protest LIVE: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will go ahead with its planned sit-in at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in West Bengal's Kolkata against the alleged attacks on party leaders, particularly Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, and workers, as well as Railways' hawker eviction drive, despite the police denying permission for it, party supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Monday. ...Read More
She alleged that while the common people and small traders were living in fear, and hawkers were being evicted without a proper rehabilitation plan, the ruling BJP was using "money and power" to engineer defections in her party.
The former chief minister, however, asserted that the departure of leaders from the party fold for personal interests would help rebuild the organisation, and the TMC would emerge stronger from the crisis.
Mamata Banerjee's claims
Banerjee said that 12 TMC workers had been killed since the Assembly elections and that thousands of party activists had been arrested, while many others had been forced to flee their homes.
She declared the protest would go ahead regardless of official permission. "If we are not allowed to hold a dharna there, I will sit wherever I am stopped. I am ready to be arrested," Banerjee said.
Attack on Abhishek Banerjee
The controversy began after Abhishek Banerjee alleged that he was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur, in South 24 Parganas district, on Sunday.
The TMC leader suffered an eye injury in the incident and claimed the assault was "BJP-sponsored," describing it as an attempt on his life. He also accused the police of failing to provide adequate security during the visit.
According to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, Banerjee is currently undergoing treatment and several medical tests are yet to be completed.
BJP's response
Responding to Mamata Banerjee's proposed protest over the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Rahul Sinha said there was no objection to demonstrations if they had police permission, but questioned the basis of the TMC's agitation.
Claiming that all those involved in the incident had already been arrested, Sinha alleged that "the entire episode was orchestrated by Abhishek Banerjee himself, solely to malign the BJP and to bolster his demand for enhanced security."
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- Tue, 02 Jun 2026 10:30:21 am
Mamata Banerjee protest LIVE: Mamata Banerjee moving around alone, TMC is finished, says BJP's Locket Chatterjee
Mamata Banerjee protest LIVE: “The TMC party is finished. After the election results were declared on the 4th, despite having 29 Lok Sabha MPs, numerous Rajya Sabha MPs, and 80 MLAs, there is absolutely no one to be seen. Mamata Banerjee is now moving around all alone... Everyone who has committed theft will be apprehended and brought to justice," BJP's Locket Chatterjee said.
- Tue, 02 Jun 2026 09:53:23 am
Mamata Banerjee protest LIVE: Mamata claims leaders offered to return if Abhishek was removed from TMC post
Mamata Banerjee protest LIVE: Headline: Mamata Banerjee Rejects Pressure Tactics, Says TMC Won’t Remove Abhishek Amid BJP Contact Claims
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that she would take her protest to Delhi if she was not permitted to hold it in Kolkata.
In an apparent reference to BJP leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, once a close aide, Banerjee said she had given him electoral opportunities because she had known his father and family for a long time.
The TMC chief also claimed that she had received a message suggesting that some leaders were willing to return to the party if her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was removed from the organisation's leadership.
- Tue, 02 Jun 2026 09:29:44 am
Mamata Banerjee protest LIVE: Mamata's protest won't sway people, Abhishek attack was staged, says BJP's Rahul Sinha
Mamata Banerjee protest LIVE: Responding to Mamata Banerjee's proposed protest over the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Rahul Sinha said there was no objection to demonstrations if they had police permission, but questioned the basis of the TMC's agitation.
Claiming that all those involved in the incident had already been arrested, Sinha alleged that "the entire episode was orchestrated by Abhishek Banerjee himself, solely to malign the BJP and to bolster his demand for enhanced security."
He further said that "this entire charade has now been exposed" and asserted that the public would not be influenced by Mamata Banerjee's protest.
Launching a fresh attack on the TMC, Sinha alleged that the party was "engaging in theft everywhere" and had "even started stealing signatures."
Calling it a matter "worthy of inclusion in the Guinness World Records," he claimed that "the TMC will be completely wiped out; no one will remain in the Trinamool Congress except Mamata Banerjee."
(ANI)
- Tue, 02 Jun 2026 08:56:01 am
Mamata Banerjee protest LIVE: Mamata Banerjee says TMC protest will continue despite lack of permission
Mamata Banerjee protest LIVE: The TMC will go ahead with its planned sit-in here against the alleged attacks on party leaders and workers, and the Railways' hawker eviction drive, despite the police denying permission for it, party supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.
She alleged that while the common people and small traders were living in fear, and hawkers were being evicted without a proper rehabilitation plan, the ruling BJP was using "money and power" to engineer defections in her party.