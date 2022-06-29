Mamata Banerjee strongly condemns Udaipur killing, calls it unacceptable

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday strongly condemned the gruesome killing in Rajasthan's Udaipur last night, when two men beheaded a tailor on video for his support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her remarks on the Prophet Mohammed row.

Asserting that violence and extremism were 'unacceptable', the Trinamool boss also urged people to stay calm and allow the law to take action.

"Violence and extremism are UNACCEPTABLE, no matter what! I STRONGLY CONDEMN what happened in Udaipur. As law takes its own course of action, I urge everyone to maintain peace," Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

On Tuesday, two Muslim men brutally attacked and murdered Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor, and shared the gruesome video online. In the video, the accused said they were 'avenging an insult to Islam'. One of them also threatened prime minister Narendra Modi.

Both accused were arrested by Rajasthan Police within a few hours.

The incident sparked massive outrage and condemnation across India and across political lines.

The police and the Ashok Gehlot government have said strict action will be taken.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar told ANI the situation is under control - last night curfews were imposed and internet services halted - and he asked for 'faith in the law'.

The union home ministry has directed the National Investigative Agency (NIA) to take over the case amid links to Pakistan. The home ministry said any such involvement would be investigated.