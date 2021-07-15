Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi; likely to meet Sonia Gandhi, other opposition party leaders
india news

Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi; likely to meet Sonia Gandhi, other opposition party leaders

Mamata Banerjee is likely to arrive in the city on July 25. The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 19 and will continue till August 13.
Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 06:41 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit the national capital this month during the monsoon session of the Parliament, she announced on Thursday. Banerjee also said that she is planning to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "if given an appointment," multiple news agencies reported her as saying.

According to reports, she is also expected to meet various leaders of opposition parties in Delhi, including Congress' Sonia Gandhi. "Now that the Covid situation has improved, I will go to Delhi during the Parliament session and meet some leaders there," she said.

"I didn't go to Delhi after the elections. The Parliament session will start. Covid-19 cases have come down. Will go to Delhi and meet some friends," the West Bengal chief minister also said.

The meeting comes as Delhi is abuzz over the formation of a coalition of opposition parties to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party () in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the PTI report, Banerjee is likely to arrive in the city on July 25. The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 19 and will continue till August 13.

The talk of an anti-BJP front got revived after leaders of various parties and prominent individuals congregated at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's New Delhi residence last month.

However, there was no tangible movement forward in that direction at the meeting hosted by Pawar and called by former union minister Yashwant Sinha, who is now in the TMC. Sinha, a former BJP stalwart, is a strident critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The speculation was further duelled after election strategist Prashant Kishore held a series of meetings with Pawar and the Gandhis.

(With agency inputs)

