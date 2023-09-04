‘I respect Sanatan Dharm’: Mamata on row over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said India is about ‘Unity in Diversity’, referring to the remark made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on ‘Sanatana Dharma' that has sparked a massive controversy.“Every religion has separate sentiments. India is about 'Unity in Diversity' which is our origin. We should not be involved in any matter which might hurt a section of people”, the Bengal chief minister told PTI.“I respect Sanatan Dharm. We know Rig Veda, Atharva Veda from it. A lot of priests get pension by my government. They carry out religious ceremonies”, she added.The Trinamool Congress chief's remark comes after her party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh condemned the remark made by Tamil Nadu chief minister's son. “His comment is most unfortunate. This is not related with INDIA alliance. We (TMC) strongly condemn it. He should change his comment”, he told news agency PTI.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Udhayanidhi's remark calling for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma has triggered a massive political slugfest, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the newly formed opposition alliance INDIA of insulting Hinduism. “A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated", Udhayanidhi Stalin had said. With the BJP escalating attack on INDIA, Congress said it respects all religions but the political parties have the freedom to express their views.

‘INDIA leaders must tender apology’

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday demanded apology by members of INDIA alliance. “Leaders of the INDIA alliance should tender a public apology to the nation as well as the Hindu community. The Congress and its allies are in a desperate race to malign and demean the Hindus, either by calling them extremists or by their verbal barbs or physical attacks, especially in West Bengal, Bihar and other places”, he said.

