Muslims must unite in 2024 to oust BJP: Mamata at Eid gathering

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged all Muslims to unite and ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre is defeated in the Lok Sabha elections next year. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Samir Jana/HT photo)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, who was addressing Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations at Red Road in Kolkata, also claimed that some people are trying to divide the country through politics of hate and said she is ready to give her life but “will not allow a division of the country”.

“They are saying thok do, thok do. What thok do? If we get united, they will lose their chair. Next year, around this time, we would change the chair (at the Centre),” she said, in an apparent reference to the BJP.

“In one year’s time, elections will be held to decide who will come to power in our country. Let us promise that we will unite and fight against the divisive forces. We must ensure that all of us together vote them out in the next polls. If we fail to protect democracy, then everything will be finished,” she added.

The chief minister also urged overseas and NRIs voters to return to the country ahead of next year’s elections. “Those who work outside, must return (to the country) to vote in the 2024 elections,” she said.

“Some people are taking money from the BJP and saying they would divide the Muslim votes. I am telling them that they don’t have the guts,” she added.

Alleging that “some people are trying to divide the country and practice politics o f hate”, Banerjee said: “I am ready to give my life but will not allow any division of the country.”

“We want peace, we don’t want riots. We have to put up a fight against the traitors and money-power agencies. I am ready to fight. I have the guts to fight and I am not ready to bow down,” she said.

Banerjee also asserted that she will “not allow” the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). “They are again trying to bring back the NRC. I don’t know about other states but won’t allow it,” she said.

The BJP hit out at the chief minister, whom they often accused of indulging in Muslim appeasement.

“The chief minister is using the auspicious day of Eid-ul-Fitr, when Muslims pray for the well being of everyone, for political gains. The Muslims should never forgive her for maligning this sacred day,” senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.