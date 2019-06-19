Mamata, Kejriwal among 5 Oppn leaders to skip PM Modi’s meeting today

Heads of five opposition parties could be giving a miss to the brainstorming session called to discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘one-nation, one-poll’ idea.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the latest opposition party boss to decline the invite, according to ANI.

DMK president MK Stalin, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu are others skipping the Wednesday meet.

Whether ‘one-country, one-poll’ initiative floated by the Prime Minister will become the first rallying point for the opposition parties will be known after the UPA constituents including the Congress take a final stance on the matter.

Leaders of UPA bloc decided to hold further discussions with other like-minded parties before taking a final call on the matter.

The opposition party meeting called by Congress on this matter was called off Wednesday, reported ANI.

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was the first prominent opposition leader to rule out participation in the “hurriedly” called meet. In a letter to parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, Banerjee demanded that the Centre should prepare a white paper on “one nation, one election” instead.

The matter according to Banerjee’s letter “requires consultations with constitutional experts, election experts and above all the party members.”

TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who is sending his son and party working president K T Rama Rao to the meeting, instead, said, “What is there to discuss there? We will only maintain constitutional relations with Centre. I still back my federal front. No use talking to Centre. Didn’t even get Rs 1 for state. I have already stated that Modi runs a fascist govt. It’s a fact on record.”

Prime Minister Modi’s initiative has support from Odisha’s ruling BJD. Party chief Naveen Patnaik has indicated that BJD backs the idea of simultaneous polls. His endorsement came during the Niti Aayog Governing Council meet held last weekend.

PM Modi has invited the chiefs of all political parties, which have at least one member either in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, for the meeting to discuss “one nation, one election”, celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year.

One nation, one election idea was first floated during the term of previous Lok Sabha but it lapsed before a consensus could be built. The NDA government considers it to be an important electoral reform to cut down on high expenses incurred in holding separate polls and also to ensure that governance is not put on hold due to model code of conduct in effect during the completion of the poll process.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 12:29 IST