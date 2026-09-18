Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee on Friday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to bar her faction from using the original All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) name and its traditional ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol, news agency ANI reported.
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The development comes after the Election Commission froze the original TMC name and its symbol amid a tussle between rival factions within the party.
The ECI allotted new names and symbols to the rival factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the nomination scrutiny for the October 6 by-poll to two West Bengal assembly seats.
Deep Dive
What led Mamata Banerjee to challenge the Election Commission's order?
Mamata Banerjee challenged the Election Commission's order that barred her faction from using the original TMC name and symbol, viewing it as unconstitutional and politically motivated.
How has the Election Commission divided the Trinamool Congress factions?
The Election Commission divided the factions by recognizing Mamata Banerjee's group as 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' with the football player symbol, and Ritabrata Banerjee's group as 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' with the envelope symbol.
Why did Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal criticize the EC's decision on the TMC symbol?
Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal criticized the EC's decision as a tactic by the BJP to weaken opposition parties and disrupt democratic processes, referring to it as 'party theft'.
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The Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction has been recognised as "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and allotted the envelope symbol. Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's faction will be called "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" with the football player symbol. Both groups have been recognised as political parties in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.
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Home/India News/Mamata moves Supreme Court against EC order freezing TMC name, symbol
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