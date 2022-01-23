Mamata rakes up promise by Centre to unravel Netaji mystery

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Centre questioning Subhas Chandra Bose's whereabouts and its promise to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of Bose, fondly remembered as Netaji.

Mamata maintained that her government, on its part, "digitised all files related to Netaji at our disposal" to make these available in public domain.

Sharpening her attack further, Mamata said the Narendra Modi led-Central government can't proclaim love for Netaji by just installing a statue of him.

“Till today we don't know about Netaji's whereabouts. They (Centre) had said that when they come to power, they will work on it but nothing happened. In fact, we (state) have released & declassified all files on Netaji Bose,” news agency ANI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying at an event in Kolkata.

Over the Centre's rejection of Bengal's Republic Day tableau on the legendary freedom fighter, the TMC supremo iterated that no reason was cited for summarily rejecting the tableau.

"We will roll out the tableau during the Republic Day parade on Red Road here. You (People) will see how vibrant and creative it is, summing up the spirit of Netaji’s valour and our 75th Independence The Centre cannot absolve itself of the injustice done to Bengal by rejecting its tableau," she said during her speech, reported news agency PTI.

Without naming any party, the CM also said that attempts to change and distort the history of the country should be resisted.

"Those making such attempts should be asked if they have read the works of Netaji, his speeches. Remember his most trusted lieutenant in INA was a Muslim. The ones peddling the ideology of division and hatred must first learn about Gandhij, Netaji and B R Ambedkar," the TMC chief maintained.

Mamata also made her opposition clear over the Centre's move to merge the flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti with the National War Memorial.

"The Centre is doing politics over this matter. We pay homage to all martyrs and freedom fighters. The Centre cannot create differences among soldiers who lost their lives for the nation. I challenge no one can delete the history of Bengal and India. If they do so, they are playing with fire."

Netaji was born on January 23, 1897 and played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle.

While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident, reported ANI.

