Shots fired at Netaji’s birthday celebration in Bengal town; TMC, BJP trade charges

A scuffle between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers over garlanding a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Bhatpara in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday afternoon marred the celebration of the freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary.

TMC legislator from the district’s Naihati assembly constituency, Partha Bhowmick, alleged that security personnel of the BJP’s local Barrackapore Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh fired seven rounds while the latter accused ruling party workers of opening fire, hurling bombs and ransacking his car.

The allegations were raised after a quarrel between TMC and BJP workers over garlanding a statue of Netaji. The programme was organised by the TMC-controlled Bhatpara municipality. Singh alleged that he was stopped from garlanding the statue and subsequently attacked.

“Arjun Singh is trying to unleash terror in this region. His security personnel fired seven rounds although not even a stone was hurled at him. I am asking local people to be on the alert. Singh’s men may try to create more disturbance,” said Bhowmick.

Even as video footage captured by local television channels showed one of Singh’s security personnel loading a pistol and pointing it at some people who confronted the MP, police said the allegations of firing were being probed but there was no evidence of any clash or ransacking.

“The fiasco started after a minor scuffle between two men. Only one man was injured. It has been alleged that shots were fired but no cartridge case was found from the spot. We are looking into this. The Member of Parliament went to the celebration without informing the administration, which is mandatory according to protocol. Policemen deployed at the spot said there was no violence or bombing,” said Manoj Verma, commissioner, Barrackpore Police.

“Does the TMC hold exclusive rights to honouring Netaji? I was targeted. My security personnel were attacked with guns and bombs. My car was damaged. What can the police commissioner do? He is helpless. It is the job of the local police to track my movements and provide security cover but it is never done,” said Singh.

Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar rushed to the spot.

“A bullet narrowly missed one of the Central Industrial Security Force personnel accompanying Singh. We demand a probe by the Centre. Singh enjoys ‘Z’ category security cover,” said Majumdar.

BJP central leaders targeted chief minister Mamata Banerjee who was celebrating the occasion in Kolkata at that time.

“West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee has become lawless. From the gory post-poll violence under her watch which saw men maimed and killed, women raped, there isn’t a day her goons don’t run amok. Today, BJP MP Arjun Singh was attacked while garlanding Netaji’s statue, her police looked on,” tweeted Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s national information technology cell and co-in-charge of the state unit.