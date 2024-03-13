Mamata says no relationship with ‘greedy’ brother after Babun Banerjee revolts against Howrah candidate

Mamata Banerjee said she and her family have cut all ties with Babun Banerjee, her brother, who revolted against the party's candidate Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat and said if the need arises, then he would contest as an Independent from the seat. Babun Banerjee is Mamata Banerjee's younger brother who on Wednesday expressed unhappiness over the party again giving a ticket to Prasun Banerjee from Howrah. "I am not happy with the selection of the candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. There were many capable candidates who were overlooked," he said in New Delhi, alluding to the insult Prasun Banerjee hurled on him once. Mamata Banerjee said her family will not keep any relationship with her younger brother Babun Banerjee.

"I know Didi (Mamata Banerjee) would not agree with me. But if needed, I will contest as independent from Howrah Lok Sabha seat," Babun Banerjee said.

"As long Mamata di is there, I would never quit the party and neither would I join any other political party. Yes as I am connected to sports, I know many BJP leaders, who too are connected with sports," Mamata's brother said.

Mamata Banerjee reacted to her brother's statement and said she would not indulge in any nepotism. "Some people become greedy. I don't consider him as a family member. We will sever all ties with him. Please don't use my name with him. Don't identify him as my brother. We will stick to the candidate whom the party selected," Mamata Banerjee said.

“If everybody from my family starts demanding Lok Sabha tickets, then I will also be a dynast politician. This is not the first time but he creates problems before every election. He can go anywhere he wants. I don't like greedy people,” Mamata said.

Mamata said there are 32 people in her family and she can't give tickets to everyone. Everyone is upset with Babun Banerjee, she said.

Who is Babun Banerjee?

Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Babun aka Swapan Banerjee is known name in sports. In 2016, he became the secretary of the Bengal Olympic Association. On Wednesday, he said he was promised a ticket in 2019, 2021 (Assembly). Babun is also the football secretary of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club.

Who is Prasun Banerjee?

A former footballer and a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Howrah seat. He is an Arjuna Award winner and also captained the Indian national football team.