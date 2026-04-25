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Mamata says will file legal case against Amit Shah over 'TMC goons' remarks, he doubles down

On Saturday, Amit Shah doubled down on his rhetoric against TMC and said Mamata didi got upset after he threatened TMC's goons.

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 08:58 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Amid high-octane campaign underway for Bengal assembly polls, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has took strong objection to union minister Amit Shah's recent remarks and threatened to file a “legal case” over the remarks.

File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Union Minister Amit Shah.(PTI)

“We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments,” Mamata told while addressing a rally in Hooghly on Saturday.

The CM's remark was in response to Amit Shah's threat to TMC workers during the first phase of polling in the state. The first phase of polling was held across 152 constituencies on Thursday, witnessing a massive turnout of 92.35 per cent.

“What kind of language is a Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down post-election is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal--never!” Mamata said, according to ANI.

What Amit Shah said?

On Saturday, Amit Shah doubled down on his rhetoric against TMC and said Mamata didi got upset after he threatened TMC's goons.

“I'm just warning you to mend your ways, or else there'll be a place ready in jail,” he said.

He has reiterated that the tenure of the TMC will be over on May 4, and the time will come for the women of Bengal. He was referring to the day of the counting of votes in Bengal on May 4.

 
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Home / India News / Mamata says will file legal case against Amit Shah over 'TMC goons' remarks, he doubles down
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