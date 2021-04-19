Mamata slams Centre over vaccine supply

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state was running out of Covid-19 vaccines and essential medicines such as remdesivir while cases were on the rise.

In the letter, Banerjee also took a veiled dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying people coming from other states for election campaigning “at the behest of some political parties” were responsible for the sharp rise in infections.

Citing her February 24 letter in which she sought the Centre’s permission to directly purchase vaccines and start a free vaccination campaign across Bengal, Banerjee wrote, “The state has not received the requisite clearance yet. In the meantime, the number of cases in the state has also started to rise sharply, particularly in view of coming of large number of outsiders to the state for election campaign and other purposes at the behest of some political parties.”

In all her recent rallies, including the one she addressed in Nadia district on Sunday, Banerjee blamed BJP leaders, including Modi, for spreading the pandemic by holding rallies and roadshows. On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah held six back-to-back programmes in Nadia, East Burdwan and North 24 Parganas districts.

Banerjee, on the other hand, addressed a rally in Nadia and held two roadshows in Kolkata. These were attended by thousands of people.

On Saturday, 34 people died of Covid-19 and 7,713 new cases were reported in West Bengal, taking the toll to 10,540 and the total number of cases in the state so far to 651,508. There were 45,300 active coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Stating that vaccination is of “top importance,” especially in Kolkata, where concentration of population is very high, Banerjee wrote, “Unfortunately for us, the supply of vaccines from the Government of India side is scarce and erratic, which has been negatively affecting our vaccination programmes…We have to vaccinate around 2.7 crore and we need 5.4 crore doses. We request for your urgent intervention to ensure that the state gets its requirement of vaccine doses fulfilled at the earliest.”

Incidentally, polling in Kolkata will be held on April 26 and 29, in the last two of the remaining four phases of the ongoing eight-phase assembly elections. The results will be announced on May 2.

The chief minister also told Modi that medicines were in short supply in the state.

“We need around 6,000 vials of Remdesivir and 1,000 vials of Tocilizumab daily. However, at present only 1,000 vials of Remdesivir are available daily and no fresh supply of Tocilizumab is coming,” she wrote.

However, Samik Bhattacharya, chief spokesperson of the Bengal BJP said, “The state should have an adequate stock of vaccine because it did not use the entire consignment that came from the Centre.”