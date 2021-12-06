Mamata to send team to Nagaland to meet victims of civilian killings

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to send a five-member team to Mon in Nagaland where at least 14 civilians were killed on Saturday in firing by the army which appeared to have mistaken them for militants, triggering violent protests by locals.

The team comprising four Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarians including Prasun Banerjee, Susmita Dev, Aparupa Poddar and Santanu Sen apart from Biswajit Deb, former advocate general of Mizoram, will head for the north eastern state on Monday and speak to the families of the killed civilians

“Worrisome news from #Nagaland. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. We must ensure a thorough probe into the incident and ensure that all victims get justice!” Banerjee had tweeted on Sunday.

In October this year, a delegation of five TMC MPs including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sushmita Dev, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Pratima Mondal and Dola Sen – met families of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Banerjee had also sent her emissaries to meet the farmers at Singhu border in Delhi when they were protesting against the three contentious farm bills.

The Mon district administration has imposed a curfew in the town following the violent protests and tensions in the area and prohibited movement of all non-essential vehicles in the district. Entry into the district was also prohibited and mobile internet services were suspended in the region, a district official said.

An Indian army expressed its deep regret at the incident and its aftermath and started an investigation “at the highest level” into “the cause of the unfortunate loss of lives” and added that appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law.

The TMC is trying to expand its footprint beyond Bengal and has already landed in Tripura and Goa and become the largest opposition party in Meghalaya after 12 Congress legislators, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, recently switched sides.

The TMC would expand its base in five more states in the next few months and plans to set up working units in at least 15 states within the next one year, party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee had recently said.