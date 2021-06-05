Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee appointed as Trinamool general secretary

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh has been appointed as the party's general secretary, while TMC leader and actor Saayoni Ghosh was made the president of the Trinamool Youth Congress.
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee at a campaign rally during the West Bengal legislative assembly elections earlier this year. (File Photo)

Abhishek Banerjee, a member of Parliament (MP) and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, was on Saturday appointed as the all-India general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). At a press meet in Kolkata, party leader Partha Chatterjee confirmed the development and said that the working committee has decided one person will be allowed to hold just one post in the party, to which the core committee has duly given its approval.

"Our party chief Mamata Banerjee has nominated MP Abhishek Banerjee as the all-India general secretary of the TMC," Chatterjee said, following two crucial meetings earlier in the day. Abhishek Banerjee will be replacing party leader Subrata Bakshi as the national general secretary.

Partha Chatterjee, a former state minister, also announced other appointments to party posts. Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh has been appointed as the party's state general secretary, while Abhishek's earlier post, that of the president of the Trinamool Youth Congress, went to TMC leader and actor Saayoni Ghosh.

The Trinamool working committee, however, has not yet come to a decision regarding turncoats who abandoned the party to join the BJP shortly before the recent state assembly elections, Partha Chatterjee said. Many of these turncoats, willing to return to the party fold once again, had reportedly been contacting the senior leadership over the past few weeks, news agencies reported.

Many have even speculated upon the next move of former TMC big-gun Mukul Roy, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a fallout with Mamata Banerjee in 2017, eventually becoming the saffron party's national vice-president. Roy, whose wife is being treated for Covid-19 at an east Kolkata hospital, reportedly "received a call" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after Abhishek Banerjee visited the same hospital earlier this week.

