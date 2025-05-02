Man, 22, trampled to death by wild elephant in Chhattisgarh’s Korba

Korba: A 22-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district on Friday, forest officials said. A 22-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district(Representational image/PTI)

The attack occurred around 6 am when the victim ventured into the jungle near Kumharisani-Chhirhapani village under the Pasan forest range, Katghora Divisional Forest Officer Kumar Nishant said.

He said the victim, Ram Dayal Gond, a resident of Chhirhapani village, had gone to relieve himself in the jungle and encountered a tusker and was trampled to death.

Forest and police personnel reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, the official said.

He said the deceased's kin have received an instant relief of ₹25,000, and the remaining compensation of ₹5.75 lakh will be disbursed after necessary formalities.

Human-elephant conflicts have become a cause for concern in Chhattisgarh in the last decade, especially in the northern parts. The most affected districts are Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Balrampur and Jashpur.

According to forest officials, around 320 people have died in elephant attacks in the state in the last five years.