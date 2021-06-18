Man accused in rape, murder of 2 minor girls in Assam shot at while trying to flee

One of the seven accused in the rape and murder case of two minor girls from the same family in Kokrajhar district of Assam, was injured when police fired at him while he was trying to escape from custody, officials said on Thursday.

Farizul Rehman, 22, is one of the three accused in the case charged with raping and murdering the two victims, aged 14 and 16. The other four accused are charged with conspiracy, concealment of evidence etc.

According to police, the incident happened late on Wednesday night when Farizul was taken by a police team to search for a mobile phone which he had allegedly disposed following the crime.

Police say on reaching the spot, instead of a mobile supposed to be buried there, the accused took possession of a sharp weapon hidden at the spot and attacked policemen and tried to escape by cutting the rope he was tied with.

The police claim they fired two shots in retaliation and one of them hit Farizul’s leg. One policeman also sustained injuries in the incident.

“One of the accused tried to escape during a search operation near Bedlangmari, Salbari and police had to fire to prevent him from escaping. He is grievously injured and hospitalized,” Special DGP GP Singh tweeted on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused is currently admitted at the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta district. His condition is stated to be stable.

The incident made headlines after bodies of the two victims were found hanging from a tree near their house in Kokrajhar district of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Friday evening, hours after they went missing. The accused were arrested within three days of the incident.

The incident, which was made to look like a case of suicide, had attracted a lot of attention with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who holds the home portfolio, personally monitoring investigations.