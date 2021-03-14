Home / India News / Man accused of duping job seekers arrested from airplane in Mumbai
india news

Man accused of duping job seekers arrested from airplane in Mumbai

The main accused Sumit Upadhyay used fake identities, sim cards and travelled a lot to keep out of police radar.
By Gerard de Souza | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Panaji
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The accused use to cheat job seekers by issuing fake placement letters in return for processing fees, up to 5 lakh per job.(Representational Photo)

The Goa Police Cyber Crime Cell, in coordination with the Mumbai Anti Terrorism Squad, have arrested a man accused of running a fake job racket on Sunday from Mumbai after he fled from Guwahati in a plane.

The accused, identified as Sumit Upadhyay, allegedly created a duplicate website in the name of Ouvert Marine, mimicking the original, through which, he would issue fake placement letters for jobs on board cruise ships and ask aspirants to pay fees up to 5-lakh for processing each fake placement.

The Shipping Company, Ouvert Marine, had filed complaints with the Goa Police as well as the Director General of Shipping.

The Cyber Cell immediately took down the fake website and froze all its accounts. Further detailed investigation led the Cyber Cell to the prime accused Upadhyay, who, the Police said, hid his real identity using several fake identities, sim cards and travelled across UP, Delhi, Mumbai and Guwahati.

“Immediately a team was dispatched to Guwahati to apprehend the accused with the help of Crime Branch Guwahati, led by deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Barun Purkayastha. The accused then attempted to abscond to Mumbai, where a joint team of ATS Mumbai under deputy inspector general (DIG) Shivdeep Lande and led by PI Daya Naik, CISF Sahar Airport and Cyber Cell Goa, led by PSI Sarvesh Sawant, apprehended Sumit Upadhyay inside the airplane,” said superintendent of police (Crime Branch) Shobit Saksena.

