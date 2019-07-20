Man accused of killing daughter dies in escape bid

In a bid to escape from police custody, a 52-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly killing his daughter, jumped off from the first floor of a police station in Seoni district and died in hospital on Saturday morning, the police said.

Superintendent of Police, Seoni, Kumar Prateek said a magisterial probe has been ordered in the matter.

Prateek said, “A resident of Seoni, Suresh Sanodia was a history-sheeter. He was recently released on bail in connection with a fraud case. Already married, Sanodia was in a relationship with another woman and the couple also had a 25-year-old daughter. Sanodia’s daughter was found dead on July 1 in suspicious circumstances. The woman accused Sanodia of killing their daughter as Sanodia used to dislike the daughter.”

“Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Sanodia on Friday. The police was interrogating him at the Chhapara police station when he wanted to go to the toilet in the night. He jumped off from the first floor. He was taken to a district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning, said the SP.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 22:34 IST