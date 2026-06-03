...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Man accused of plotting to kill ex-BJP MP Rajesh Verma held after encounter in UP's Sitapur

The accused allegedly reached Rajesh Verma's Tambour area residence with the intention of killing the ex-parliamentarian over an old land dispute.

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 12:50 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

A man accused of plotting to kill former BJP MP was arrested following a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Wednesday.

Police officials said the accused was carrying a country-made pistol, cartridges and a knife.(HT File photo)

The man, Shadab, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter late on Tuesday night and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

According to the police, he allegedly reached Verma's Tambour area residence with the intention of killing the ex-parliamentarian over an old land dispute. The BJP leader is currently serving as the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Backward Classes.

Police officials said the accused was carrying a country-made pistol, cartridges and a knife.

Laharpur Circle Officer Abhishek Kumar said a search operation was launched after police received information about it.

Also Read| UP leads India in rooftop solar growth; Lucknow tops all districts

According to the police, Shadab has no prior criminal record. Necessary legal action has been initiated in the case and further investigation is underway.

Rajesh Verma represented the Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency for two consecutive terms from 2014 to 2024. He lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

 
up police police encounter land dispute
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Man accused of plotting to kill ex-BJP MP Rajesh Verma held after encounter in UP's Sitapur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.