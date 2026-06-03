Man accused of plotting to kill ex-BJP MP Rajesh Verma held after encounter in UP's Sitapur

A man accused of plotting to kill former BJP MP was arrested following a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Wednesday.

Police officials said the accused was carrying a country-made pistol, cartridges and a knife.(HT File photo)

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The man, Shadab, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter late on Tuesday night and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

According to the police, he allegedly reached Verma's Tambour area residence with the intention of killing the ex-parliamentarian over an old land dispute. The BJP leader is currently serving as the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Backward Classes.

Police officials said the accused was carrying a country-made pistol, cartridges and a knife.

Laharpur Circle Officer Abhishek Kumar said a search operation was launched after police received information about it.

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{{^usCountry}} "Late at night, police received information that the accused was hiding in a mango orchard near a brick kiln. A police team surrounded the area, but the accused opened fire at the personnel and fired two rounds," Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Late at night, police received information that the accused was hiding in a mango orchard near a brick kiln. A police team surrounded the area, but the accused opened fire at the personnel and fired two rounds," Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The police retaliated in self-defence, during which a bullet struck the accused in the leg, injuring him. He was subsequently arrested at the spot and later taken to the district hospital for treatment, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police retaliated in self-defence, during which a bullet struck the accused in the leg, injuring him. He was subsequently arrested at the spot and later taken to the district hospital for treatment, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said a .312-bore pistol, two spent cartridges, two live cartridges and a knife were recovered from the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said a .312-bore pistol, two spent cartridges, two live cartridges and a knife were recovered from the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the police, Shadab has no prior criminal record. Necessary legal action has been initiated in the case and further investigation is underway.

Rajesh Verma represented the Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency for two consecutive terms from 2014 to 2024. He lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

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