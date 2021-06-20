Man arrested for killing sister who eloped in UP

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Saturday on charges of killing his 16-year-old sister allegedly because she eloped with a man, police said.

According to officials familiar with the matter, on June 13, the victim eloped to Mathura with a 19-year-old man from a neighbouring village, who then disappeared. Later, she approached the local police, who informed her parents in Meerut. When she returned on June 14, the accused shot her dead and fled the village, the official added.

SP (rural) Keshav Mishra said that accused was arrested from Sardhana area on Saturday evening and the country-made pistols used for the murder has also been recovered.

Last week, a man killed his daughter in Meerut and buried her body, weeks after she married a man against her family’s wishes. The woman’s body was later exhumed, and the autopsy revealed death by strangulation