Home / India News / Man arrested for murdering his wife, three daughters in 2019
Man arrested for murdering his wife, three daughters in 2019

After the murders, the accused Chhathu fled from home and did not report to police that his wife and daughters were missing.
By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The accused, Rawani, was missing until he returned home and was arrested on Tuesday.

The Bihar Police have arrested a man from Rohtas for allegedly killing his wife and three daughters in September 2019. The man, Chhathu Rawani, was believed to be living in Punjab with his second wife but remained untraceable for almost two years, said police superintendent Ashish Bharti on Wednesday.

The bodies of the three girls, aged 8 years, 6 years and 6 months, and their mother, who was in her early 30s, were found in a drain. There was no water in the drain at that time. There were no injury marks either on the bodies and police suspected the four were poisoned. The four were believed to have been killed at separate places and then dumped in the drain.

Rawani was missing until he returned home and was arrested on Tuesday. He allegedly tried to mislead police through contradictory statements but finally broke down. He was arrested and booked for the murders, said Kripal Jee, a local police officer.

