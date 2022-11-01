Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man arrested for raping minor in Andhra: police

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:36 AM IST

The accused dragged the minor girl into bushes at an isolated place and sexually assaulted her near National Highway 16, which is connected between Kolkata and Chennai,” Commissioner of Police Srikanth said

Based on a complaint registered by a woman, a police team swung into action and arrested the accused on Sunday within two hours of the investigation with the help of CCTV footage. (HT Archives)
ByAgencies

Visakhapatnam

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old minor girl near National Highway 16 under Arilova police station in Andhra Pradesh, police said n Monday.

Based on a complaint registered by a woman, a police team swung into action and arrested the accused on Sunday within two hours of the investigation with the help of CCTV footage.

“The accused dragged the minor girl into bushes at an isolated place and sexually assaulted her near National Highway 16, which is connected between Kolkata and Chennai,” Commissioner of Police Srikanth said. The girl reported injuries on her face.

“A woman noticed the victim and informed the police through control room number. Immediately, the police took her to the King George Hospital. Our police team caught the accused and arrested him within two hours of the incident. Now, the minor’s health is stable and she is being treated at KGH hospital,” said senior police officer Srikanth.

