Man arrested for raping wife’s grandmother in Kerala: Police

Updated on Jun 05, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Pathanamthitta

Kerala police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping his wife’s grandmother.

Police have arrested Sivadasan for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman at her residence during the second week of May.

“The woman narrated the incident to a local anganwadi helper, who in turn informed other authorities concerned and us,” a police official said.

The woman was “repeatedly assaulted” by the accused, who is married to her granddaughter, police said.

Police said a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

Sivadasan was arrested and produced before the court, police said.

