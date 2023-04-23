Death threat to PM Modi ahead of Kerala visit; police arrest one

The Kerala police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly wrote a letter threatening a suicide attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be on a two-day visit to the state starting Monday.

Kochi police commissioner K Sethuraman said the accused P Xavier wrote the letter to implicate his estranged friend and neighbour, and he was arrested after the forensic examination.

Commissioner Sethuraman said that they detained Xavier on Saturday night and recorded his arrest on Sunday after a detailed forensic examination of his handwriting.

The letter, written in Malayalam in the name and address of one N K Jonny, was received two days ago at the BJP office in Thiruvananthapuram, which they handed over to the police.

However, upon interrogation, Jonny denied any role in this and claimed that it must be the work of his neighbour Xavier who holds grudge against him.

“He wrote the letter to implicate his neighbour. The motive behind the move is personal enmity. We confirmed this with the help of forensic examination,” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, police have begun an investigation into the leakage of the security drill during the PM visit after the details of the security drill, sent to selected high-ranking officials, were leaked to the media. The 49-page circular also contained details of intelligence input, deployment of police officers and alternate routes in case of any emergency ahead of the prime minister’s visit.

“Subsequent to banning PFI [Popular Front of India], which has strong cadre strength, poses a serious security threat to the VVIP. Threats from other Muslim fundamentalist organisations, such as the PDP [People’s Democratic Party] and Welfare Party is to be taken seriously. Other state labourers working in Kerala, especially from Maoist-affected and north-eastern states, are also posing as a threat,” said the leaked police communiqué.

The Union home ministry has expressed serious concern over the leak.

Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan demanded action against officials who allegedly leaked details of the PM’s security arrangements.

He slammed the Kerala government and chief minister Pinaryi Vijayan, who holds the home portfolio, saying that the CM cannot evade responsibility for such a serious lapse.

“The report that should be dealt with utmost secrecy is now spreading as a forward message. It is a shame the state government could not even keep confidential matters and the CM cannot evade responsibility for such a serious lapse,” he said.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Kochi on Monday evening, where he will hold a road show covering 1.8 km from Venduruthy Bridge to Sacred Heart College grounds.

He will later address the youth conference Yuvam 23, according to state BJP leaders. In the evening, the PM will meet Christian leaders, including Syro-Malabar church head Cardinal George Alancherry in a hotel, they said.

The PM will then arrive at the state capital on Tuesday and flag off the state’s first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod– the 14th semi-high-speed train in the country.

Later on Tuesday, Modi will virtually inaugurate programmes, including Kochi Water Metro, Science Park, and highway projects and unveil south India’s tallest single-stone Lord Hanuman statue in Thrissur. Built at a cost of ₹12 crore, the statue was sculpted by master craftsman Subramanya Achary and Kalyan Jewellers bore the cost of gold plating.

Police have made strict security arrangements in view of the PM’s visit to the state. “We will ensure foolproof security and enough police personnel will be deployed to the PM’s security,” said Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner C H Nagaraju.

Meanwhile, to counter the PM’s high-voltage trip, the Youth Congress and Democratic Youth Federation of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) youth outfit, have announced youth conclaves in Kochi and other district headquarters.