Home / India News / PM Modi to dedicate India’s 1st Water Metro on April 25 - All you need to know

PM Modi to dedicate India’s 1st Water Metro on April 25 - All you need to know

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 23, 2023 12:07 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first Water Metro in Kochi, Kerala on April 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first Water Metro in Kochi, Kerala on April 25. According to officials, the metro is set to boost economic growth and tourism in the region.

India's first water metro (ANI)
India's first water metro (ANI)

Also read: ‘Historic moment’: First in India, Kolkata Metro runs under water | Watch

Here's all you need to know about India's first Water Metro:

  1. According to officials, the Water Metro is a “unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of the conventional metro system.” The metro will be useful in cities like Kochi, they said, reported news agency ANI.
  2. The metro - set up at a cost of 1,136.83 crore in the port city - will connect 10 islands in and around Kochi. The project is set to accelerate the growth and development of Kochi, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.
  3. In a tweet, the CM said, "The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW (A German funding agency)," he tweeted.
  4. In the first phase of the project, the services would begin from the High Court-Vypin terminals to the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals.
  5. The metro is a secure journey in air-conditioned boats and will be cost-effective, the Kerala CM said in a post. It will also help people reach their respective destinations without being stuck in traffic snarls, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kochi
kochi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out