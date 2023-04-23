Minister on letter threatening Modi's Kerala visit: ‘But the most surprising…’

Expressing concern over the leaked details of the security arrangements for the Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Kerala, Union minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday said he found the “silence” of the state government “most surprising” after the BJP office received a threatening letter against the top leader's scheduled visit. Muraleedharan, minister of state for external affairs, questioned the alleged lack of action against the sender saying the person responsible should have been identified within 24 hours. BJP leader and minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan.

“It's surprising that the details of the security arrangements that were proposed to be organised for the PM got leaked into the media and WhatsApp groups of thousands of people. But the most surprising thing is the silence that is maintained by the Kerala govt. Within 24 hrs the person responsible should have been identified, but no action being taken,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

The letter in Malayalam, purportedly written by a Kochi resident, was received at the office of BJP state president K Surendran who in turn had handed it over to the police last week. The sender threatened a suicide attack during Modi's visit to Kochi scheduled for April 24.

Police have identified the man mentioned in the letter, but he has denied any involvement claiming that his name was used by his opponents to frame him. Security has been tightened, and central agencies have sought details regarding the threatening letter.

The Additional Director General of Police had also issued a security drill letter, which was leaked to the media. The 49-page report gives details of the names of the officials on duty, their roles, and the detailed programme chart of the Prime Minister among other matters.

"The Chief Minister should explain how a report on the security detail of the Prime Minister was leaked and going viral on WhatsApp. This means the state home department is in shambles," Muraleedharan alleged.

Modi is expected to arrive on April 24 in Kochi and the following day in Thiruvananthapuram to inaugurate the state's first Vande Bharat Express.

(With ANI inputs)

