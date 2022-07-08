Man arrested in fake currency case suspected to be Bangladeshi blogger’s killer

The Kolkata Police are probing whether a man they arrested from Bengaluru on July 1 in connection with a fake currency case is an absconding accused wanted for a secularist Bangladeshi blogger’s murder in 2015.

“We arrested one Saheb Majumdar from Bengaluru. He has Indian ID [identity] proofs. We are trying to verify all his credentials. We have also got in touch with the Bangladesh Police. They are yet to respond. An investigation is going on,” said joint police commissioner V Solomon Nesakumar.

The police suspect Majumdar to be Faisal Ahmed, one of the four assailants of Ananta Bijoy Das, 33, who was killed in Bangladesh’s north-eastern district of Sylhet in May 2015 amid a series of attacks on secularists in the country. In March, a special tribunal in Sylhet sentenced four people to death for Das’s murder. Ahmed, one of the accused, was tried in absentia.

The police said that Majumdar, who carried an ID proof showing he is from Assam, worked at a garment factory and also drove a cab at night. His driving license was issued in Bengaluru and he lived in the city’s Bommanahalli since June 2021

A team of Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force arrested Majumdar from Bommanahalli with the help of the Bengaluru Police.