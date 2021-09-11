Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man beaten to death by 10 people in UP's Shamli district

SEP 11, 2021
Muzaffarnagar: A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by 10 people when he was waiting at a bus stand in Banat town in Shamli district on Friday, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the victim, identified as Sameer, was at the bus stand when he got into a fight with the group. The reason for the fight could not be ascertained, the officer added.

A case has been registered against 10 people, eight of whom are named in the report. One of them has been arrested, Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said.

A search is on for the absconding accused, Mishra said. The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem. According to the complaint lodged by Sameer’s family, the incident took place when he was on his way back home. He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition where he was declared dead by the doctors.

