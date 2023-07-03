Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Man blames IndiGo's ‘tired’ pilot for wife's flight delay, airline responds

Man blames IndiGo's ‘tired’ pilot for wife's flight delay, airline responds

ByKanishka Singharia
Jul 03, 2023 04:04 PM IST

According to Mohan's tweets, his wife's flight from Dehradun to Chennai on July 2 experienced a delay of over three hours.

A man took to Twitter to express his frustration over an IndiGo flight delay, claiming that it was caused by pilot being ‘tired’. Sameer Mohan posted screenshots of his wife's WhatsApp chat, where she detailed the events unfolding during the flight. The tweets gained traction on social media, prompting a response from the airline.

Acknowledging the issues being faced by the passengers, IndiGo responded on Twitter.(REUTERS)

According to Mohan's tweets, his wife's flight from Dehradun to Chennai on July 2 experienced a delay of over three hours. He initially criticised IndiGo in a tweet, expressing disappointment in their treatment of regular passengers and tagging the minister of civil aviation for a resolution.

Also read | Elderly woman suffers cardiac arrest mid-air; rescued by Bengaluru doc: Report

"Dear @IndiGo6E my wife's on a flight that has been delayed for 3+ hours now and is now been going to Delhi. If this is how you're gonna treat regulars then god bless. This is not done, Mohan said in his first tweet.

Subsequently, Mohan shared screenshots of his conversation with his wife, alleging that the pilots were “stressed” and that the airline was unable to find a replacement crew. He also revealed that the flight was diverted to Lucknow and then Delhi.

Read | Passengers can now opt for Self Baggage Drop at Delhi Airport. Know what it is

Another passenger, Ketharinath Kamalanathan, also shared a video from inside the flight, claiming that “pilots parked the aircraft in Delhi and left without providing any information”.

Acknowledging the issues being faced by the passengers, IndiGo responded on Twitter, “We regret the inconvenience caused by the delay. We understand the challenges when travel plans don't go as expected. The delay was due to operational reasons. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The incident has sparked concern among other social media users, who criticised the airline for their handling of the situation. Passengers expressed frustration with the lack of information provided by the crew and emphasised the need for better customer service in such situations.

"Flight experience, boarding experience is the worst for Indigo. They treat their passengers like cattle making lines when flight is not ready, waiting at gate etc.. I always prefer to pay extra if needed be for Vistara if there is a flight... Much better streamlined," one user commented.

"Unfortunately this is practically a monopoly - so there is no real pressure or motivation for IndiGo currently," tweeted another.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail

Topics
indigo flight delay customer service
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP