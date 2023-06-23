Elderly woman suffers cardiac arrest mid-air; rescued by Bengaluru doc: Report

In a lucky save, an elderly woman was rescued by a Bengaluru doctor - who happened to be a fellow passenger on the plane she was traveling in - after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-air. The two passengers were headed to national capital Delhi from Bengaluru on an IndiGo plane on Wednesday, The Times of India reported. The elderly women, aged 60 years, was traveling with a relative and reported feeling uneasy and experiencing difficulty in breathing soon after the flight took off. (HT)

The elderly woman, aged 60 years, has been identified as Rosamma. She was traveling with a relative and reported feeling uneasy and experiencing difficulty in breathing soon after the flight took off. The cabin crew of the flight then made an announcement enquiring if there is a doctor onboard. Thankfully, Dr Niranthara Ganesh, who works as an orthopaedic surgeon with CANS Multi-speciality Hospital in Bengaluru's Jalahalli, responded to the call and came to the woman's rescue.

“I was travelling to Delhi on some personal work and I heard the announcement on the plane. I quickly checked on the elderly woman passenger who had collapsed on the airplane floor. Her pulse was feeble and I suspected she was having a cardiac arrest,” the doctor said, as quoted by the publication.

The doctor performed CPR on the woman and revived her, later giving her some medication available in the flight's first aid kit, after which Dr Ganesh said she responded well and sat up.

“Fortunately, she responded well and I made her sit up. I secured the emergency medical kit onboard which was in good condition with all the essential medicines, and gave her the necessary medication. She started getting better. She needed to be admitted to a hospital soon for further treatment, which I informed the IndiGo crew,” Dr Ganesh further told the publication.

As soon as the flight landed in Delhi at around 2:35pm, the elderly woman passenger was taken to the Medanta Medical Centre inside the Delhi Airport for further treatment. Her condition is said to be stable.